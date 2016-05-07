Shahzaz ud din
Fachhochschule University in Haripur is all set for inauguration...
Artificial Intelligence,
Railway Engineering,
Mineral Resource Engineering &
Agriculture Food Technologies etc.
Construction work on university was launched by PTI Government.
Construction work on university was launched by PTI Government.
