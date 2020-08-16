‘Faced with China, India must scale up its relationships with friends’





What stands out in this Q&A session is the fact that a US deep state asset is openly admitting that the US is eventually going to go hard against Pakistan in the future. It is also VERY clear that CPEC is yet another point of contention for both Hindustan and its ally the US.



When the Afghan peace deal is signed and the US is again about to leave the region, what will the future be of Pak US relations? Is it expected that the US is going to get tough against Pakistan? Are we going to see a similar dumping as we saw after the Cold War? How much time can Pakistan buy and how can it prepare itself against the worst case scenario? FATF blacklisting and economic sanctions are the most immediate sticks which the US can use to hurt Pakistan.

