Facebook's support for Israel

Hareeb

Hareeb

Nov 9, 2016
So, during this recent Palestine-Israel conflict, FACEBOOK made a page to show it's support for Israel, and managed to get over 76 million likes in no-time.
But what's interesting about this is that most of the likes on the page are without the knowledge and consent of the individuals who appear to have liked it.

Click the link below to check what number of your mutuals that have liked the page:

I believe none of them would have any knowledge or memory of actually liking it.

P.s: 13 from my fb friendlist appear to have liked it though some of them posted anti-Israel content on their timeline.

Death Professor

Death Professor

Sep 3, 2018
I don't use facebook so I don't really know. But from the link shared, all I can see is this:


