Facebook’s Hate-Speech Rules Collide With Indian Politics

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by PakSword, Aug 15, 2020 at 12:25 PM.
Good that the world is now finally waking up.
Absolutely. The hypocrisy and favouritism is mind numbing. It is funny that Zuckerberg lectures Pakistan on freedoms and humanity. Yet here is his own company is favoring India despite a terrible human rights record. Facebook is not an exception.Twitter and almost all other US tech companies have applied the same hypocritical standard.
I have been banned from both Facebook and Twitter for speaking against Narendra Modi and company.
You have PDF to express your sentiments. But don't break the rules.
Good for us. Let the country further divide and communalise.
BJP Minister: “R*pe bhaiyya!!! Bhaddiya b*latkar!!! Humari desh ki sena Taj mahaal haldi kardi di ge!!! Kasmeer masjid todke mandir banay ge!! Fir Modi sarkar!!! Hamesha modi sarkar!!! Jay abhinandan”
UN: “We rate India as 10/10 for Human Rights, Secularism, & Democracy. India is the leading First-Word Power of Democracy with The Honourable Primier Minister who Protects All 1000% Rights! Kashmir is Uni-Lateral Issue & No one has been killed & Indian Army is very peaceful gents”
Hey I never speak against Pakistan here...I am a good guest.
All the reports against me are vested interests on both sides....I am always innocent like an angel.
You are correct. Under Trump, India has now USA firmly on its side, so that situation will be there.
But if the Democrats regain the US government, Narendra Modi's ambitions will be greatly curtailed. He will learn to remain quiet as both Biden and Harris have been greatly critical of the BJP.