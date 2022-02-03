What's new

Facebook's dream of creating its own global cryptocurrency officially comes to an end

On Monday, the Facebook-backed Diem Association announced it would dissolve and sell off the intellectual property and other assets related to running its planned cryptocurrency network to Silvergate Capital Corporation, in a deal valued at $182 million. The Diem Association expects to begin "winding down" in the coming weeks, according to the announcement.

More Detail:
edition.cnn.com

Facebook's dream of creating its own global cryptocurrency officially comes to an end

In June 2019, after years of being under scrutiny for the impact its platforms have on society, Facebook unveiled one of its most ambitious projects yet: a cryptocurrency called Libra, which would be backed by an international consortium of companies. The effort had such lofty goals as providing...
edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com
 
