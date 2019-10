According to a new report, Facebook usage has dropped a stunning 26% since 2017. According to a new report, Facebook usage has dropped a stunning 26% since 2017.

According to research gathered by Active Inc., we have been spending significantly less time on Facebook over the last two years.



The study gathered that Americans typically spent approximately 14 hours a month in 2017. However, in 2019 the average usage was 9 hours per month, falling 26%.



The survey also revealed that social media users in the U.S. currently belong to approximately 5.8 different social media networks, predicting that the number will go up to over 10 in the next 4 years. Data has revealed that younger users—between the ages of 12-34— are gravitating toward other social media sites such as TikTok, Snapchat, and Facebook-owned Instagram.