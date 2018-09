An empty chair reserved for Google's parent Alphabet, which refused to send its top executive, is seen as Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg accompanied by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on 'Foreign Influence Operations and Their Use of Social Media Platforms' on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, in Washington. | Photo Credit: AP

Like Mr. Zuckerberg, she acknowledged Facebook’s lag in recognising Russian efforts to manipulate Facebook during and after the 2016 presidential election. Ms. Sandberg detailed Facebook’s efforts to fight the problem with new technology and manpower.

Twitter is focusing on analysing behaviour patterns to find suspicious activity because Twitter technically allows “fake” accounts.