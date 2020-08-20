Facebook should clarify ‘difference in policies for users in India and in Pakistan’: IT minister



Javed Hussain |Updated 20 Aug 2020



Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Aminul Haque has expressed concerns over Facebook's content regulation. — APP/File

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Aminul Haque has expressed concerns over Facebook's content regulation. — APP/File

A report by The Wall Street Journal that Facebook Inc’s content regulation policies favoured Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party shows that the social media giant is "no longer impartial" and it must take practical steps to redeem its independence, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Aminul Haque said on Thursday.



The world's largest social network is battling a public relations and political crisis in India after WSJ reported last week that Facebook's top lobbying executive in India, Ankhi Das, opposed applying its hate-speech rules to a member of Modi’s party and at least three other Hindu nationalist individuals and groups “flagged internally for promoting or participating in violence”.



A statement issued by the IT ministry said Haque had expressed "serious concern" over Facebook's alleged policies favouring Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



It quoted the minister as saying that the company had continuously ignored hate speech and sectarian content shared by BJP leaders and workers.