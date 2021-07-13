What's new

Facebook / Instagram deletes post on Afghan Taliban statement against TTP

I have stopped using twitter fb and all those crap because its filled with little indian rats and biased morons. We as a nation should stop using their platforms and deny them any earning. China is smart and didn't allow this crap to be operated in their country since the start.
 
By this measure, they should delete the posts of NYT and other media outlets too.
 
Foxtrot Alpha said:
PDF continues to face harassment & Censorship from Facebook & twitter.... this is utterly disgusting....
Our recent post was removed by Facebook & threatened to delete our page because we published a statement by IEA .... below is the statement and be the judge yourself:
It also mentions "some of your previous posts" as well. May be that has something to do with it?
 
VCheng said:
It also mentions "some of your previous posts" as well. May be that has something to do with it?
second post is about a Muslim boy who was tortured in India for drinking water from a temple ....this was removed earlier, some point in last month. It was not removed yesterday....

Let me tell you what the problem is....FB is unable to find a reason to delete our page.... they have removed 100s of pages & accounts by linking them to ISPR, claiming that they were running propaganda or CIBs....

PDF is independent group, not taking dictation nor connected to any Govt organization nor are we part of any campaign. We have become a tough pill to swallow for Indians working at Facebook.....so they continue to censor us....
 
But Saleem Safi was quoting that Bajwa and Faiz said it on the house of floor that we cannot support Afghan Taliban because they are supporting TTP against Pakistan and something like that bla bla... Things should be cleared now.
 
Because that contradicts the Pakistani liberturds talking points.
This is a very dangerous statement, as how are they going to convince Pakistani's of the dangers of an IEA government.
 
IIRC, accounts and content in Pakistan for both Twitter and FB are monitored and moderated from their offices in India by Indians. Did not expect anything more.
 
