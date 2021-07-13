Facebook / Instagram deletes post on Afghan Taliban statement against TTP

VCheng said: It also mentions "some of your previous posts" as well. May be that has something to do with it? Click to expand...

second post is about a Muslim boy who was tortured in India for drinking water from a temple ....this was removed earlier, some point in last month. It was not removed yesterday....Let me tell you what the problem is....FB is unable to find a reason to delete our page.... they have removed 100s of pages & accounts by linking them to ISPR, claiming that they were running propaganda or CIBs....PDF is independent group, not taking dictation nor connected to any Govt organization nor are we part of any campaign. We have become a tough pill to swallow for Indians working at Facebook.....so they continue to censor us....