Facebook / Instagram deletes post on Afghan Taliban statement against TTP

Foxtrot Alpha
STAFF
- Aug 19, 2012
- 9,283
- 125
- Country
-
- Location
-
PDF continues to face harassment & Censorship from Facebook & twitter.... this is utterly disgusting....
Our recent post was removed by Facebook & threatened to delete our page because we published a statement by IEA .... below is the statement and be the judge yourself:
@Horus @WebMaster @The Eagle
Our recent post was removed by Facebook & threatened to delete our page because we published a statement by IEA .... below is the statement and be the judge yourself:
@Horus @WebMaster @The Eagle