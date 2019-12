A child thinks the world is black and white, good or evil, there is no room in the middle.

Normal society sends these children to school so they can think for themselves and realize that the world is mostly gray, not black or white......



Unless you went to school in China where patriotic education states that only CPC is white and everything else is black. (they can even make things white retroactively after they had previously said things were black and the other way round)



Point being The west has values I like and they have values that I abhor. Just like China does.

I hope you can open your mind to this Idea. Every society has good things and bad. Blindly believing one man in Beijing is godlike is not the correct way to look at things.



Appreciate the good, protest the bad.



But then again its easy for me to say to protest, I wont be sent to jail in the west for protesting.

