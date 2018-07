As we all know that Pakistan Election 2018 is going to held on July 25th. Now ahead of Pakistan Election 2018, Facebook Enhances Security Measures on its platform. The social media giant has increased the number of safety and security people working on this area. Moreover, it also has dedicated teams focused on preventing abuse on the platform during elections. Furthermore, Facebook also started training of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s officials with the goal of increasing transparency and helping authorities promote civic engagement.Just before the Pakistan Election 2018, Facebook increased the number of safety and security people working on this areaThe social media company had taken a number of steps to protect Pakistan Election 2018 from abuse and exploitation. Further, it will include enhanced security measures to protect pages of political parties and candidates. Moreover, the Facebook will improve the enforcement of its ads policies and greater ads and page transparency. The latest security measures will make better use of machine learning to combat fake accounts and working to reduce the spread of false news.Facebook has started training of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s officials with the goal of increasing transparency and helping authorities promote civic engagementEveryone has its own like and dislikes. But during elections, many activists and supports of different political parties, sometimes, use abusive language in love for their party. Surely, this step of Facebook will help to somehow manage this abusive content of its platform during Pakistan Election 2018.Also See: Facebook is Reportedly Working on A “Your Time on Facebook” Feature