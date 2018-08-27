03:17 PM, August 27, 2018 / LAST MODIFIED: 03:50 PM, August 27, 2018 Facebook bans Myanmar army chief over rights abuses AFP, Yangon Facebook banned Myanmar's army chief and removed other pages tied to the country's military today after a UN probe called for him to be prosecuted for genocide over a crackdown on Rohingya Muslims. Read More Keep Rohingya returnees in UN-supervised buffer zone: NHRC "We are banning 20 Burmese individuals and organisations from Facebook - including Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the armed forces," the social media giant said in a statement on its site, adding that it wants to prevent them from using the service to "further inflame ethnic and religious tensions".