  • Monday, August 27, 2018

Facebook bans Myanmar army chief over rights abuses

Discussion in 'Bangladesh Defence Forum' started by bluesky, Aug 27, 2018 at 2:56 PM.

    03:17 PM, August 27, 2018 / LAST MODIFIED: 03:50 PM, August 27, 2018
    Facebook bans Myanmar army chief over rights abuses
    AFP, Yangon

    Facebook banned Myanmar's army chief and removed other pages tied to the country's military today after a UN probe called for him to be prosecuted for genocide over a crackdown on Rohingya Muslims.

    "We are banning 20 Burmese individuals and organisations from Facebook - including Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the armed forces," the social media giant said in a statement on its site, adding that it wants to prevent them from using the service to "further inflame ethnic and religious tensions".
     
    What a shame to these little Hitlers of Burmese jungle? They should commit suicide. A day is coming when the Burmese anti-human poison teeth will be broken completely.
     
    LOL, genocidal burmese monkeys rent their children to pedos. Shame is a thing that does not exists in their dictionary...
     
    I think the UN was complaining about Facebook being used improperly by the Burmese military to spread lies against the Rohingyas and to communicate with other military thugs when they were persecuting the Rohingyas. Facebook seems to have been used as a tool by them. It is good to see the Facebook has band the international criminals of Burma. Gradually the rope is being tightened around their necks. A time is coming when the perpetrators will find no nook to hide.
     
