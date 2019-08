Facebook asked to register for VAT payment by Bangladesh Govt

Bangladesh will insist upon Facebook to get registered for VAT payment and open an office in Dhaka.







This was stated by the Telecom Minister of Bangladesh Mustafa Jabbar on Wednesday after a meeting of the Cyber Threat Detection and Response project of the Department of Telecom.



He said that Bangladesh is now an important market for Facebook as three crore people in Bangladesh use it which gives the company a huge amount in advertising revenue.



In the last budget government of Bangladesh had introduced provisions that required the social media giants Google, Facebook and YouTube to pay 15 percent VAT on advertisement revenue.



The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has asked these companies to appoint their VAT agent to facilitate the process but the companies have not complied with the instructions.