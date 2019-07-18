/ Register

  • Thursday, July 18, 2019

FaceApp

Discussion in 'Technology & Science' started by ghazi52, Jul 18, 2019 at 8:26 PM.

  Jul 18, 2019 at 8:26 PM
    ghazi52

    ghazi52

    Always willing to remove users data from servers: FaceApp


    Web Desk

    4:29 PM | July 18, 2019



    FaceApp program which recently got an enormous hit and became viral over the internet has commented on its privacy policy. The policy addresses concern of millions of people who have used the app's filters to look 40-50 years older in pictures.

    According to the official statement, "All FaceApp features are available without logging in, and you can log in only from the settings screen. As a result, 99% of users don't log in; therefore, we don't have access to any data that could identify a person".

    According to the statement, the program performs most of the photo processing in the cloud, using only a photo selected by a user for editing and never transfers any other images from the phone in question.

    FaceApp has also stressed that it is always open to accept any request from users to remove all their data from their servers.

    It is pertinent to mention that US Senators urged the FBI and the Federal Trade Commission to assess the dangers of the FaceApp program, claiming that users’ personal data could find its way into the hands of third parties, including the Russian government.
     
  Jul 18, 2019 at 8:49 PM
    Talha Asif

    Talha Asif

    Because of it is Russian company that's why hurting USA
     
  Jul 18, 2019 at 8:49 PM
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll

    Great.

    more freaking surveillance
     
  Jul 18, 2019 at 9:33 PM
    Nilgiri

    Nilgiri

    Ppl signed up for this knowingly though. Why would anyone share their face pics to some 3rd party server and trust their word is beyond me.
     
  Jul 18, 2019 at 9:35 PM
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan

    wo log kya ukhaar leen gay humri pic ka hahhahah
     
  Jul 18, 2019 at 9:35 PM
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll

    its a maaaad world
     
