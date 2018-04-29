Fabricated history of ISI's Covert Action Division on Wikipedia

History and formation[edit]



Training[edit]

Okay so I was just going through a wiki article and found out CAD's wiki page. While checking out there was some hilarious and funny information which I thought to share. I wonder where do these kids get such intelligence from.Originally a Pashtun militia, fought several battles in last 215 years starting from Sikhs then British and finally was merged in OCT 1947 with PA, were tasked to liberate Kashmir and in spite of no area knowledge and no good weaponry succeeded in liberating a huge part of Kashmir. After formation of ISI in 1948 and problems caused by FIQAR of IPI, a group of die hard persons from the militia and Gilgit scouts were taken and trained. They formed new directorate of ISI. Their main task was to counter influence of FIQAR of IPI and if he starts a insurgency with help of Afghans then cause a denial to his efforts until main force of PA arrives. In start mostly was formed out of Pashtun Guerilla fighters who fought Sikhs and British from father to son. This is why the Covert Action Division traces its history back to 1800. Until the formation of SSG it was a unit like dedicated commando unit. In 1960 they were known to West but only their name. In 1980 the unit received training from CIA, assisted Afghan Mujahidin took part in many battles against Soviets, till date little is known about unit. Until November 1954 unit was mostly aimed to counter insurgency in Waziristan but after that its role was slowly expanded new unit was raised in East Pakistan. Working mechanism of the unit remains unknown they belong to that part of Pakistan Defense, which are totally under dark blanket and little or nothing about them is known outside High Brass.CAD operatives are trained in home developed tactics developed during journey of 215 years. They are also trained in to a high level of proficiency in the use and tactical employment of an unusually wide degree of modern weaponry, IEDs and IWs IITM, explosive devices and firearms (foreign and domestic), hand-to-hand combat, high performance/tactical driving (on and off road), apprehension avoidance (including picking handcuffs and escaping from confinement), improvised explosive devices, cyber warfare, covert channels, parachuting, SCUBA diving, proficiency in foreign languages, surreptitious entry operations (picking or otherwise bypassing locks), vehicle hot-wiring, survival, evasion, resistance and escape (SERE), extreme survival and wilderness training, combat EMS medical training, tactical communications, and tracking.(Picking and bypassing locks)Today it consists of personnel from SSG, SSW, and SSGN on deputation, police force personnel from whole country and its own highly trained personnel.