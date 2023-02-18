What's new

F9 park rape: Arrested criminal killed in fake encounter.

No one cares apart from PTM and their crew, they were literal rapists

It's like our very own BLM movement 😭

Free Day Shawn, he may have been a gang member part of the bloods and committed over 10 murders but he's innocent in our hearts and it's racist for you to apprehend him! You're arresting and killing too many blacks, hence it's racist!!!
 
Rapists were probably relatives of Generals. Getting off scott free, they were probably evacuated while some low level robbers killed instead.

You know why criminals in Pakistan are brought under a hood? So they cant be identified by the awam just in case they need to evacuated because koi General ya bureaucrat call kr de ga.
 
The way you defend and blame everyone else even for rape. Wonder if one was your rishtedar in this case.
Literally youthias have lost it. Much like your leaders. From khoti niazi to Farah gogi and likes.


Yes they were identified by cctv footage and had several other cases against them.
Khas Kam Jahan Pak.
 
The victim identified the culprits. The culprits admitted other, I think, 19 or 49 attempts/rapes.

The OP is about why extra judicial killing is not questioned.
 
The moaning and bishing is about alleged fake encounter and not the suspects.

The suspects had several cases including murder.. were identified by the victim and allegedly shot dead by cops.
www.dawn.com

F-9 rape case: Victim’s lawyer demands inquiry into suspects’ ‘extrajudicial killing’

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir alleges suspects were in custody a day before Islamabad police claimed they were killed in an 'encounter'.
www.dawn.com

Now if anyone wants to make these bastards their sabiqa walid sb they are most welcome.

O na Bata usko , woh sastay nashay kar k baithay ha.
 
Yeah; the only sasta nasha you're doing is clapping like a monkey with HIV on a case where it's 100% sure the actual criminals were exfiltrated while some poor bastards in their place were killed instead.

By all means, burn them on the fvcking stake; that is not what I am questioning.
 

