F9 park rape: Arrested criminal killed in fake encounter.

Could have been a sexual assault such as touching or grabbing referred to as rape.Was it the actual rapist??? Not going to watch the whole 40 mins video
The way you defend and blame everyone else even for rape. Wonder if one was your rishtedar in this case.Rapists were probably relatives of Generals. Getting off scott free, they were probably evacuated while some low level robbers killed instead.
Yes they were identified by cctv footage and had several other cases against them.No I know some girl was straight up raped at gunpoint, what I want to know is if the suspects killed were actually the rapists
The victim identified the culprits. The culprits admitted other, I think, 19 or 49 attempts/rapes.Rapists were probably relatives of Generals. Getting off scott free, they were probably evacuated while some low level robbers killed instead.
The OP is about why extra judicial killing is not questioned.
