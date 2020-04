The F-7PG has considerably improved subsonic and transonic flight performance than its predecessor. Coupled with excellent turning capability and acceleration, it has an enhanced combat potential . The Grifo-7/AIM-9L combination on board PAF’s F-7PG brings the aircraft much closer to the F-16 in close combat capabilities, the PAF must be credited with extracting the maximum from an innovatively redesigned low-cost fighter. There is also no doubt that F-7PGs with PAF pilots do form a lethal combination for any enemy they face.