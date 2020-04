Most Qatari pilots, contrary to popular belief on PDF (it seems) are natives. Although Qatar has been known to recruit foreign officers and pilots due to demographic constraints. Their air force is a mixture of locals (majority) and mostly foreign recruits (Arabs as well as non-Arabs).







Why are you trolling in this thread? You are clueless about KSA, Qatar and the region.



Qatar is a tiny country whose sole land border is with KSA. 99% of its native population, roughly some 350.000 people, are originally from KSA. Including the ruling family. Ties are like that between family. KSA is the big brother of Qatar and always was and as long as Qatar will exist this will be the case. What is modern-day Qatar has been ruled by dynasties (caliphates, empires, kingdoms, sultanates, emirates, sheikdoms, imamates etc.) from modern-day KSA for millennia and its people have been from KSA as well (continues to this day).

Simply geography and history dictates this.



Despite some political disagreements mainly related to Qatar's sponsorship of MB groups and movements, Qatar remains a firm member of the GCC, the militaries work closely together under the joint GCC command, the intelligence services etc. as well. There has been a political rapprochement recently as well.



Iran is of no importance in this relationship as it is weaker than the GCC combined let alone the entire Arab world and nobody is surrounded by anyone. Shia Zaydi Yemeni Arabs are not Iranians nor are Iraqi Sunni Arabs, nor is Bashar al-Assad an Iranian. In the case of Syria, it is under the influence of Russia first and foremost who call all the shots.



99.99% of all the Iraqi pilots during that war (Iraq causing much more harm for Iran than the other way around despite being a smaller country and having a smaller population) were local Iraqis.

