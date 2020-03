It brings some relief and reassurance compared to whats going on in the US. Its quite comical that they were for the last few days still fighting over assembly lines and converting their assembly lines to fulfil the current shortage in US of ventilators.Trump threatening General Motors to invoke the Defense Production Act.I think once this is all over the pure hardcore capitalists have a lot to answer for and their notion of capitalism being the best possible way of progressing will be seriously questioned. At least outside of the US this king of attitude will not be tolerated or expected. It is surprising that GM only a decade ago required bailout from the taxpayer and are now reluctant in helping.At least Dyson, Mercedes UK, JCB and a lot of other UK based companies have got more common sense and this will be remembered.