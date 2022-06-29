F PIA - I hope it finally dies

313ghazi said: So if you were an idiot like me and booked flights on PIA this summer, you'll know what I mean.



They've cancelled loads of flights and moved nearly all of thier passengers onto other flights.



The flights im on now arrive after my cousins wedding. Also my children (under 10) are currently on a different flight to me.



Obviously I'll be cancelling and booking with someone competent.

Bro, sorry to hear about your suffering.The criminals at the center stage are killing it on purpose. They will bring it to the lowest possible level, so every person will say privatize it.They will sell it to their front men on pennies while eyeing 'Roosevelt' in NY. These criminals and robbers will win every case - as institutes became spineless eyeing their own shares.How come, an EX-PM running his own airline profitably and when it comes to PIA the case becomes hopeless?