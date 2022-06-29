What's new

F PIA - I hope it finally dies

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
11,611
44
24,621
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
So if you were an idiot like me and booked flights on PIA this summer, you'll know what I mean.

They've cancelled loads of flights and moved nearly all of thier passengers onto other flights.

The flights im on now arrive after my cousins wedding. Also my children (under 10) are currently on a different flight to me.

Obviously I'll be cancelling and booking with someone competent.
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2011
4,050
3
4,802
Country
Norway
Location
United Kingdom
313ghazi said:
So if you were an idiot like me and booked flights on PIA this summer, you'll know what I mean.

They've cancelled loads of flights and moved nearly all of thier passengers onto other flights.

The flights im on now arrive after my cousins wedding. Also my children (under 10) are currently on a different flight to me.

Obviously I'll be cancelling and booking with someone competent.
Click to expand...
Happening with other companies as well, but if you are traveling to Pakistan I would advise using Virgin if you are going to LHR or ISB much better than whatever PIA got, Starting to use this or Arab companies over PIA. Flight service is garbage and overpriced like everything else and in case of delays don't expect much.
 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
4,655
1
5,580
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
313ghazi said:
So if you were an idiot like me and booked flights on PIA this summer, you'll know what I mean.

They've cancelled loads of flights and moved nearly all of thier passengers onto other flights.

The flights im on now arrive after my cousins wedding. Also my children (under 10) are currently on a different flight to me.

Obviously I'll be cancelling and booking with someone competent.
Click to expand...

Bro, sorry to hear about your suffering.
The criminals at the center stage are killing it on purpose. They will bring it to the lowest possible level, so every person will say privatize it.
They will sell it to their front men on pennies while eyeing 'Roosevelt' in NY. These criminals and robbers will win every case - as institutes became spineless eyeing their own shares.
How come, an EX-PM running his own airline profitably and when it comes to PIA the case becomes hopeless?
 
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
14,534
5
20,970
313ghazi said:
So if you were an idiot like me and booked flights on PIA this summer, you'll know what I mean.

They've cancelled loads of flights and moved nearly all of thier passengers onto other flights.

The flights im on now arrive after my cousins wedding. Also my children (under 10) are currently on a different flight to me.

Obviously I'll be cancelling and booking with someone competent.
Click to expand...

Welcome the the purana Pakistan of Corrupt Beggars can't be Choosers!
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Faqirze
I Hope the Military Doesn't Change My Brother Like It Did Me
Replies
7
Views
294
Faqirze
Faqirze
Vanguard One
'Devastation doesn't begin to describe it': Emirates suspends vital Australian routes after cap cut
Replies
0
Views
460
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
WinterFangs
Planning to visit pakistan, what should I do?
Replies
1
Views
242
In arduis fidelis
In arduis fidelis
AsianLion
UK finally send flights for stranded Britons in Pakistan | PIA Pakistan stop all flights to UK
Replies
3
Views
456
AsianLion
AsianLion
beijingwalker
U.S. starts summer 3 with covid climbing,recording more than 100,000 infections a day --at least five times higher than at this point last year
Replies
8
Views
238
Han Patriot
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom