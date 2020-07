Well, it was inevitable, the US will tear itself apart sooner or later. The nation was held together by scotch tape not by religion or caste, creed. The land of the free is the biggest scam to have ever taken place in world history, no doubt.



While labeling other countries as failed states and terrorist sympathizers and genocide millions . The United States of America signed it's own death warrant. There is no bigger failed state than the US, it is truly a mess.



so guys, the next time someone calls your country a failed state, make sure for them to know their place



American nationalism does not exist and nor has it existed since the last century. The country is just a crowd of people from different ethnicities, yoked together to be judged by each other



It is also an example of what an atheist dominated society looks like. It is the least sustainable thing ever.



Black lives matter protests are nothing more than an excuse to dissolve the country, it spread faster than wildfire, seems plausible?



Moreover, protestors do not carry advanced communication equipment and instructions.



An atheist dominated, racist police state which interferes endlessly into world matters does not end up well. Case in point, britain



Their video games are top though..

Click to expand...