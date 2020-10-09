'F*ck Around And Find Out': Trump Drops F-Bomb While Putting Iran On Notice

Get Ya Wig Split
3 dominating factors to this a-hole's hatred of Iran and the first and foremost is his anti-Muslim bigotry that is quite well known. That has to be the #1 driving force for his hatred in this case and the 2nd is his blind and foolish unwavering support of Israel and anything Israeli and obviously there is a link towards Iran in that respect and 3rd -- which might actually supersede the 2nd place reason -- is his unabashed need to overturn anything and everything created by the Obama administration and that is, or course, the JCPOA deal.Not that he was 100% sane to begin with, but clearly his mental status is diminishing, perhaps the glucocorticosteriod dexamethasone has a part to play in this. Given he is considerably behind on the polls, I take it he will act more deranged the closer he gets to the elections.
The good news is going by all of these polls, he is behind in double digits, even in some of these "swing states", but regardless we should not get content and Americans needs come out and to vote this clown out of the office. Even some of these democrats that prefer Sanders over Biden need to vote for Biden regardless of how the feel about him. They need to realise one thing, not voting should be seen as a vote for Trump. I am confident he will be defeated, and I look forward to see what happens to him after he leaves office.
That's pretty much it, but watching his seemingly unhinging happening in the last few days and since the debate where he acted like a numbskull and the polls and him catching COVID-19 and the flack he's gotten from that because of his dismissive attitude about the virus etc. is actually good to see, because we can only hope that it leads to his removal and the end of this horrific nightmare we're all living though!