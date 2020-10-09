'F*ck Around And Find Out': Trump Drops F-Bomb While Putting Iran On Notice

3 dominating factors to this a-hole's hatred of Iran and the first and foremost is his anti-Muslim bigotry that is quite well known. That has to be the #1 driving force for his hatred in this case and the 2nd is his blind and foolish unwavering support of Israel and anything Israeli and obviously there is a link towards Iran in that respect and 3rd -- which might actually supersede the 2nd place reason -- is his unabashed need to overturn anything and everything created by the Obama administration and that is, or course, the JCPOA deal.



That's pretty much it, but watching his seemingly unhinging happening in the last few days and since the debate where he acted like a numbskull and the polls and him catching COVID-19 and the flack he's gotten from that because of his dismissive attitude about the virus etc. is actually good to see, because we can only hope that it leads to his removal and the end of this horrific nightmare we're all living though!