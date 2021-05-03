F/A18 Vs J-15

Last starfighter said:





F/A-18E Super Hornets

F/A-18E Super Hornets. US Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon Renfroe

China's carrier-based J-15 fighter jets have some advantages over the US Navy's F/A-18s in air-to-air combat, but the limitations of China's existing carriers negate them.

"If you're talking about the J-15 going up against the F/A-18 at sea, then the F/A-18 is going to destroy the J-15," a defense expert told Insider.

But the new carrier that China is building could give the J-15 the opportunity to leverage its advantages, making it more of a threat for US navy fighters.

The Chinese navy's Shenyang J-15 fighters do not stand much of a chance against the US Navy's F/A-18s today, but that may not always be the case, especially as China builds a better aircraft carrier, experts told Insider.



China has the world's largest navy, according to the Pentagon's latest assessment, and it continues to grow. In recent years, the country has managed to field two aircraft carriers, the Liaoning and the Shandong, both of which carry complements of Shenyang J-15 "Flying Shark" fighter jets.



The Soviet-style carriers have air wings consisting of 20 to 30 J-15 fighter aircraft.



China argues that the J-15 is comparable to the US Navy's F/A-18, in some cases even possessing advantages over the Navy's primary carrier-based strike fighter. The J-15 is capable, but if the Chinese carrier fighter went head-to-head with an F/A-18, it would likely get slaughterered.



The Chinese navy's Shenyang J-15 fighters do not stand much of a chance against the US Navy's F/A-18s today, but that may not always be the case, especially as China builds a better aircraft carrier, experts told Insider.



















J-15 fighter jets are seen on the flight deck of the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning. ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Shenyang Aircraft Corporation's J-15 is based on an incomplete prototype of the Russian Sukhoi Su-33 carrier-based air-superiority fighter that China acquired from Ukraine and then reverse engineered. As such, it has not always been the most reliable of aircraft.



It also has underpowered engines, but that is not to say it is without positive attributes.



Compared to the US F/A-18s, both the Hornet and newer Super Hornet, the J-15 is a heavier aircraft able to carry more weapons and fuel, and it can fly higher and faster. "In air-to-air combat, those can be really important factors," Timothy Heath, a RAND Corporation senior defense researcher, told Insider.



The Liaoning, the Chinese sister ship of Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, is "not very impressive," China experts have told Insider. The ship was originally an unfinished hull of a Soviet heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser that China obtained from Ukraine and refitted. The Liaoning was commissioned into the People's Liberation Army Navy in 2012.



China then built the Shandong, the country's first homegrown aircraft carrier. Although the Shandong, which was commissioned last December, is an improvement over its predecessor, the design is similar to the Liaoning. Both aircraft carriers use ski jump-assisted short take-off launch systems rather than catapults.





Liaoning China Aircraft Carrier

The Liaoning, China's first aircraft carrier. AP Photo/Kin Cheung

"With a ski-slope configuration, weight becomes your enemy, and the J-15, as a heavy airplane, starts to be the victim of its own design," Heath said.



The J-15 is the heaviest carrier-based fighter in service, and because the fighter jet has to launch under its own power, the aircraft can take off with only a fraction of the weapons and fuel it was designed to carry, reducing its range and overall combat capability.

It also has underpowered engines, but that is not to say it is without positive attributes.

"If you're talking about the J-15 going up against the F/A-18 at sea, then the F/A-18 is going to destroy the J-15."



The end result would be the same if US and Chinese aircraft carriers each launched their respective carrier air wings at one another in carrier-to-carrier combat.



The US Navy's F/A-18s, on the other hand, can take off from the carrier with a full load of fuel and weaponry because all US carriers have catapult-assisted takeoff.



Then, there's the avionics. "The US aircraft has a superior radar," Heath said. "That's a huge advantage being able to shoot from a very long range because you can see the enemy first. That gives the F/A-18 a big advantage, even over a more nimble and faster aircraft.





US carriers have an air wing roughly twice the size, and they can put that larger combat force of fixed-wing aircraft in the air faster, thanks to the four onboard catapults. Heath said, "It would probably be a slaughter if there was an air-to-air battle between aircraft launched from the Liaoning and a Nimitz-class carrier."





The US Navy's F/A-18s, on the other hand, can take off from the carrier with a full load of fuel and weaponry because all US carriers have catapult-assisted takeoff.



Then, there's the avionics. "The US aircraft has a superior radar," Heath said. "That's a huge advantage being able to shoot from a very long range because you can see the enemy first. That gives the F/A-18 a big advantage, even over a more nimble and faster aircraft.





USS Reagan and USS Carl Vinson

Two US Nimitz-class aircraft carriers. Reuters

China is upping its game

"The pace of technological change within China versus the pace of technological change in America ... is one thing that has alarmed a lot of defense watchers," retired Cmdr. Guy Snodgrass, a former naval aviator, told Insider.



"They are able to see a shortfall in their military capability, identify how they want to approach it, and then rapidly develop and then test and subsequently field" new systems, he said.



China is building a new type of aircraft carrier, possibly the country's first modern flattop, that could allow the J-15 to achieve its full potential.





The Pentagon reported that China's new carrier "will be larger and fitted with a catapult launch system," a design that "will enable it to support additional fighter aircraft, fixed-wing early-warning aircraft, and more rapid flight operations and thus extend the reach and effectiveness of its carrier based strike aircraft."



