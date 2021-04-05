F-86 Sabres of Pakistan Air Force

IMPORTANT ACHIEVEMENTS BY SABRES OF PAF
S.NO
DATE
EVENT
REMARKS
|1
13 June 1956
|F-86F Sabres enter PAF inventory.
|2
25 Feb 1957
|7 Sabre Aerobatics Team The Falcons formed.
|3
23 Mar 1957
|64 Sabres participate in the fly past on Pakistan Day Parade.
|4
02 Feb 1958
|PAF stages first-in-the world 16 aircraft formation loop in an air display in honour of King Zahir Shahof Afghanistan.
|Details provided
|5
10 Apr 1959
|Flight Lieutenant M Yunis shoots down an Indian Air Force (IAF) Canberra, which intruded into Pakistani territory on Eid Day.
|Canberra crewSquadron Leader Sen Gupta and Flight LieutenantS M Rampal made POWs. Details provided.
|6
01 Sep 1965
|Squadron Leader Sarfraz Rafiqui and Flight Lieutenant Imtiaz Bhatti shoot down 4 IAF Vampires.
|Details provided.
|7
06 Sep 1965
|No 19 Squadron carries out devastating strike at IAF Base, Pathankot.
|Details provided.
|8
06 Sep 1965
|No 5 Squadron attacks IAF at Halwara.
|Details provided.
|9
06 Sep 1965
|Squadron Leader M M Alam shoots down Indian Hunter during a raid on IAF Base,Adampur.
|IAF pilot Flight Lieutenant Rawllay of No 7 Squadron was killed in action
|10
07 Sep 1965
|No 14 Squadron strikes IAF Base Kalaikunda.
|Details provided.
|11
07 Sep 1965
|Squadron Leader M M Alam becomes an Ace during epic battle over PAF Sargodha.
|Details provided.
|12
07 Sep 1965
|Flight Lieutenant Anwar-ul-Haq Malik shoots down an IAF Mystere over Sargodha.
|Indian pilot Flight Lieutenant B Guhe of No 1 Squadron killed in action.
|13
13 Sep 1965
|Flight Lieutenant Yusuf Ali Khan shoots down IAF Gnat over Amritsar (India).
|Indian pilot Flight Lieutenant A N Kale of No 2 Squadron ejected safely.
|14
16 Sep 1965
|Squadron Leader M M Alam down IAF Hunter over Amritsar (India).
|Indian pilot Flight Lieutenant F D Bunsha of No 7 Squadron killed in action.
|15
19 Sep 1965
|Flight Lieutenant Saiful Azam shoots down an Indian Gnat over Sialkot.
|Indian pilot Flight Lieutenant Maya Dev of No 9 Squadron was made POW.
|16
20 Sep 1965
|Squadron Leader Sharbat Ali shoots down an IAF Hunter over Lahore.
|Indian pilot Changezi Squadron Leader S K Sharma of No 7 Squadron ejected over own territory.
|17
20 Sep 1965
|Flight Lieutenant S N A Jilani shoots down an IAF Hunter over Lahore.
|Indian pilot Squadron Leader D P Chatterjee of No 7 Squadron killed in action.
|18
1966
|F-86Es enter PAF inventory.
|19
09 Mar 1967
|Grand Fire Power demonstration held at Jamrudrange in honour of Shah of Iran.
|F-86Fs & F-86Es participate actively.
|20
23 Nov 1970
|F-86Es modified to carry bombs
|21
04 Dec 1971
|Flight Lieutenant Mujahid Salik shoots down IAF Hunter over Duman.
|Indian pilot Flying Officer Sudhir Tyagi of No 27 Squadron killed in action.
|22
04 Dec 1971
|Flight Lieutenant Salim Baig shoots down IAF Hunter over Peshawar.
|Indian pilot, Flying P Muralidharan of No 20 Squadron killed in action.
|23
04 Dec 1971
|Squadron Leader Javed Afzal shoots down an IAF MiG-21 and one Hunter. His No 2 Flight Lieutenant Saeed Afzal shoots down a Hunter over Dhaka (then East Pakistan).
|In the ensuing battle, Flight Lieutenant Saeed Afzal was shot down and is martyred in action.
|24
04 Dec 1971
|Flight Lieutenant Schms shoots down an IAF over Dhaka.
|Details of the Air-ul-Haq Battle over Dhaka Hunter by the lone No 14 Squadron comprising Sabres against 10 IAF Squadrons is given in detail.
|25
04 Dec 1971
|Flight Lieutenant Shams-ul-Haq shoots down an IAF SU-7 and two Hunters while his No 2 Flying Officer Shamshad shoot down one Hunter over Dhaka.
|26
04 Dec 1971
|Squadron Leader Dilawar Hussain, shoots down an IAF over Narayanganj (then East Pakistan).
|Indian pilot Flight Lieutenant Kenneth Hunter Lemontree ejected safely and made POW.
|27
10 Dec 1971
|Wing Commander Moin Rabb shoots down an IAF SU-7 while his No.2 Flight Lieutenant Taloot Mirza also shoots down an SU-7 over Jaurian, battlefront.
|Indian pilot Flight Lieutenant S.K. Chibber was killed in action.
|28
10 Dec 1971
|Squadron Leader Aslam Choudhry shoots down an IAF Hunter over Chamb battlefront.
|Indian pilot MK Jain was killed in action.
|29
11 Dec 1971
|Wing Commander Ali Imam Bukhari and his No 2 Squadron Leader Cecil each shoot down an SU-7 over the battlefront at Shakargarh.
|Indian pilot Flight Lieutenant K K Mohan of NoChoudhry 26 Squadron was killed in action.
|30
14 Dec 1971
|Squadron Salim Gohar shoots down an IAF Krishak over Shakargarh battlefront.
|Indian pilot Captain P K Gaur killed in action.
|31
14 Dec 1971
|Flight Lieutenant Salim Baig shoots down an IAF Gnat
|Details provided.
|32
17 Dec 1971
|Flight Lieutenant Maqsood Amir shoots down an IAF MiG-21FL over Pasrur (Pakistan).
|Indian pilot Flight Lieutenant Tejwant Singh of No 29 Squadron made POW.