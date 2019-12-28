F-7P and F-7PG

Mirage Battle Commander
People of Defence PK, I want all of us to get together and list out why the F-7 appears to be a problematic topic in the community.
Over here we will critically analyze the F-7 Variants operated by the P.A.F and if the F-7 Variants operated by the P.A.F are relevant in the coming decades.
I humbly request all participants to specify the variant of the F-7 "P or PG' they wish to discuss, share thoughts or simply vent about.
Hopefully this thread receives a warm and positive response of the community members.
