F-7P and F-7PG

Mirage Battle Commander

Mirage Battle Commander

Jan 3, 2020
People of Defence PK, I want all of us to get together and list out why the F-7 appears to be a problematic topic in the community.

Over here we will critically analyze the F-7 Variants operated by the P.A.F and if the F-7 Variants operated by the P.A.F are relevant in the coming decades.

I humbly request all participants to specify the variant of the F-7 "P or PG' they wish to discuss, share thoughts or simply vent about.

Hopefully this thread receives a warm and positive response of the community members.
maverick1977 said:
radar range up-to 35kms or more ? Does it carry any fox3 ? or only fox 1s ?
Click to expand...
Hi the Radar in the F-7s are I believe to be 50km + and it can carry a mix of west and locally produced A-G and Aim-9 sidewinders as the primary A-A load out for which the brevity code is Fox-2.

F-7P&PG was not a BVR design and neither it needs to be.

In order to focus one has to start with the Roles of the F-7P&PG.
 
