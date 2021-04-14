F-7 of Pakistan Air Force .





J-7 is a single-engine, lightweight fighter aircraft designed and manufactured by Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) of China. Its design is based on its predecessor, the MiG-21 aircraft. The export version of J-7 has been designated the F-7.The J-7 / F-7 has been built principally to meet the requirements of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF).More than 2,400 J-7s have been built from 1996 to 2013. The production was stopped in May 2013.In an effort to meet the operational requirements of the defence forces, the CAC developed 54 variants of the J-7 fighter.Two types of J-7 variants have been built by the company, including a domestic Chinese variant and an export variant. About 28 domestic variants and 26 export variants are in operation worldwide.The Pakistani Air Force (PAF) procured 120 F-7P and 60 F-7PG.