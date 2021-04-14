What's new

F-7 of Pakistan Air Force

F-7 of Pakistan Air Force .

1622490923851.png



J-7 is a single-engine, lightweight fighter aircraft designed and manufactured by Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) of China. Its design is based on its predecessor, the MiG-21 aircraft. The export version of J-7 has been designated the F-7.

The J-7 / F-7 has been built principally to meet the requirements of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF).

More than 2,400 J-7s have been built from 1996 to 2013. The production was stopped in May 2013.

J-7 fighter variants

In an effort to meet the operational requirements of the defence forces, the CAC developed 54 variants of the J-7 fighter.

Two types of J-7 variants have been built by the company, including a domestic Chinese variant and an export variant. About 28 domestic variants and 26 export variants are in operation worldwide.

Orders and deliveries

The Pakistani Air Force (PAF) procured 120 F-7P and 60 F-7PG.
 
