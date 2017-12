Hi,



On June 20, 1988 the F-7P was inducted in PAF. By 1990, 80 F-7s, 20 from Handshake I (serials 88-501 till 88-520) and 60 from Handshake-II (serials 89-521 till 90-580) were inducted. From 1991-92 15 FT-7P were acquired under Handshake III (serials 89-601 till 90-615)



But what about FT-7P 92-616 and 92-617?



Or are FT-7 89-601 till 89-604 part of the Handshake I deal?

The Hand Sake III FT-7P serials should than be 90-605 till 92-619.



Who can confirm the correct serial batch of the Handshake III FT-7P aircraft?





