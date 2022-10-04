F-35s Struggle To Fly! Frustrated South Korea Says Its US-Origin Stealth Fighters Marred By Defects​





The service admitted difficulties obtaining parts for defects in the newly launched model. It further noted that it would work to obtain them as soon as possible from the manufacturer.



However, the South Korean Air Force stated that the F-35As achieved their goal operation rate of 75%, which indicates that sustaining the readiness posture was not a problem. Australia made headlines when it intended to spend an astounding AUD14.6 billion ($10.87 billion) to maintain its Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II fleet until 2053.

beijingwalker said: I know there must be some reason why F-35 dropped like flies in recent couple of years.

You need spare parts to fly any aircraft, let alone that advance machine. As the article suggested, South Korea depends on US parts to maintain their fleet, and again, like the Article suggested, they should invest in their own facilities to maintain those aircraft and source those parts. Wouldn't say losing 9 airframes over the life time of 19 years are "Dropping like flies" and you very obviously did not read the entire article BEYOND THE HEADLINE.