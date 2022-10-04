What's new

F-35s Struggle To Fly! Frustrated South Korea Says Its US-Origin Stealth Fighters Marred By Defects

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
49,405
-12
93,595
Country
China
Location
China

F-35s Struggle To Fly! Frustrated South Korea Says Its US-Origin Stealth Fighters Marred By Defects​


By Ashish Dangwal

October 4, 2022

South Korea’s F-35 stealth fighter jets, which it touts as a critical component in deterring North Korean threats, appear to be experiencing severe maintenance challenges.

On October 4, a South Korean lawmaker stated that the nation’s F-35A fighters were labeled as operationally unready 234 times over 18 months ending in June because of malfunctions.

The ruling People Power Party’s Rep Shin Won-sik presented Air Force data to demonstrate the issues the South Korean Air Force is encountering in making F-35s fully operational. He mentioned that the fighters were grounded 172 times during the timeframe.

He also noted 62 cases where the jets could fly but couldn’t complete specific missions. Shin revealed the information, highlighting the need for the South Korean military to exert significant effort in introducing and maintaining such cutting-edge weaponry.

“Grounded fifth-generation fighters could carry out missions for only 12 days on average last year and 11 days in the first half of this year,” Yonhap reported. In contrast, throughout the course of the 18 months, the older generation aircraft F-4E and F-5 were grounded 26 and 28 times, respectively.

However, the South Korean Air Force stated that the F-35As achieved their goal operation rate of 75%, which indicates that sustaining the readiness posture was not a problem.

The service admitted difficulties obtaining parts for defects in the newly launched model. It further noted that it would work to obtain them as soon as possible from the manufacturer.

It is important to remember that Australia made headlines when it intended to spend an astounding AUD14.6 billion ($10.87 billion) to maintain its Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II fleet until 2053.

In February 2022, official records showed that Australia’s F-35A fighter would spend less time in the air than previously anticipated. That sparked a national debate about the Royal Australian Air Force’s capability and viability.

The F-35s were in the design stage when Australia agreed in 2002 to purchase up to 100 aircraft. This commitment was driven by the US government and defense giant Lockheed Martin. Similarly, the US Air Force worries that its outdated F-35s are now nothing more than pricey training aircraft.

In 2021, the US Air Force’s deputy chief of staff, Lt. Gen. S Clinton Hinote, voiced significant reservations about the outdated software, noting, “the block that is coming off the line right now is not a block that I feel good about going up against China and Russia.”

He said that a war scenario focusing on the possibility of safeguarding Taiwan from Chinese air attack proved that “every [F-35] that rolls off the line today is a fighter that we wouldn’t even bother putting into these scenarios.”

South Korea F-35 Fighter Jets

In 2014, South Korea ordered 40 F-35A planes for the Air Force under a $6.4 billion contract. Like the US Air Force, the South Korean Air Force operates the F-35A, with the first plane supplied by the manufacturer in 2018.

In January 2022, the nation finished the deployment of 40 F-35As. In March 2022, South Korea announced that Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II fighter planes purchased from the United States are operational.

In July, F-35 stealth fighter jets from the US and South Korea collaborated during a 10-day drill designed to warn North Korea for the first time.

The 17th Fighter Wing of the South Korean Air Force operates the F-35 out of Cheongju Air Base. However, the development comes when North Korea is carrying out a series of missile tests, threatening South Korea.

The F-35s fleet of South Korea performed an “elephant walk” on March 25, the day after Pyongyang conducted one of its missile launches, in a show of force. In July, South Korea announced its desire to acquire additional 20 F-35A fighter planes by 2028 to strengthen its aerial strike capabilities.

This choice appears to have been made in response to concerns about Pyongyang’s aggressive military buildup and expanding missile arsenal.

“Using the F-35A stealth fighters, the invisible power capable of stealth infiltration and precise striking, we will achieve an overwhelming strategic victory and maintain a full military posture that will deter further actions by North Korea,” then-Defense Minister Suh Wook said during the elephant walk.

Nonetheless, given North Korea’s increasingly hostile posture, the current information on the South Korean Air Force’s F-35s is concerning.

eurasiantimes.com

F-35s Struggle To Fly! Frustrated South Korea Says Its US-Origin Stealth Fighters Marred By Defects

South Korea's lawmakers stated that the nation's F-35 A stealth fighter jets were labeled as operationally unready 234 times over 18 month
eurasiantimes.com eurasiantimes.com
 
jhungary

jhungary

MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
Oct 24, 2012
13,880
357
13,730
Country
China
Location
Australia
However, the South Korean Air Force stated that the F-35As achieved their goal operation rate of 75%, which indicates that sustaining the readiness posture was not a problem.

The service admitted difficulties obtaining parts for defects in the newly launched model. It further noted that it would work to obtain them as soon as possible from the manufacturer.

It is important to remember that Australia made headlines when it intended to spend an astounding AUD14.6 billion ($10.87 billion) to maintain its Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II fleet until 2053.
Click to expand...

You need spare parts to fly any aircraft, let alone that advance machine.

As the article suggested, South Korea depends on US parts to maintain their fleet, and again, like the Article suggested, they should invest in their own facilities to maintain those aircraft and source those parts.

beijingwalker said:
I know there must be some reason why F-35 dropped like flies in recent couple of years.
Click to expand...
Wouldn't say losing 9 airframes over the life time of 19 years are "Dropping like flies"

and you very obviously did not read the entire article BEYOND THE HEADLINE.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
49,405
-12
93,595
Country
China
Location
China
One crash a year in the past 3 years, this rate is pretty high for any planes.
www.quora.com

Another F-35 crashed. How many is that now? 6? Any common thread between the crashes?

Answer (1 of 17): 5 crashes, with only one fatality, Given that the plane has actually been flying for almost 20 years ,it is an amazing safety record. For comparison, at 15 years, over 50 f-16s had been lost to crashes./ It just never had the politically motivated hate and media coverage trying...
www.quora.com www.quora.com
 
Abid123

Abid123

FULL MEMBER
Jan 1, 2021
1,824
-5
2,524
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Looks like South Korea is not the only East Asian country not satisfied with the F-35.

thenewsmen.co.in

Japan not pleased with F-35 Fighters, looks to either upgrade it or opt for F-22 like aircraft

The country had announced the sixth-generation stealth fight aircraft program three years ago which was popularly known as F-X or F-3. Taking the growing disputes from China and North Korea into consideration, the Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) has been seriously rethinking the fighter's...
thenewsmen.co.in thenewsmen.co.in
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
49,405
-12
93,595
Country
China
Location
China
Abid123 said:
Looks like South Korea is not the only East Asian country not satisfied with the F-35.

thenewsmen.co.in

Japan not pleased with F-35 Fighters, looks to either upgrade it or opt for F-22 like aircraft

The country had announced the sixth-generation stealth fight aircraft program three years ago which was popularly known as F-X or F-3. Taking the growing disputes from China and North Korea into consideration, the Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) has been seriously rethinking the fighter's...
thenewsmen.co.in thenewsmen.co.in
Click to expand...
One F-35 crash in Japan killed the pilot.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
2,913
2
6,505
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The West used to mock Russian fighter jets for being high maintaince..

Look how the tides have turned.

F-35 is snake oil, bulky, slow

If it was real deal US wouldnt have exported it to other countries.

Does Israel ever share its Iron Dome tech? No.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Get Ya Wig Split
US and South Korean F-35 stealth fighter jets team up for first time in message to North Korea
Replies
1
Views
801
jamahir
jamahir
Get Ya Wig Split
BREAKING NEWS: South Korea Stages ‘Elephant Walk’ With Its F-35As (28 F-35As) A Day After North Korea Test-Fired A Large ICBM [VIDEO]
2 3
Replies
33
Views
2K
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88
Get Ya Wig Split
US, South Korea Hold Massive Air Drill Following North Korean Launches
Replies
1
Views
654
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Get Ya Wig Split
Suddenly, The F-35 Fighter Is Everywhere
Replies
3
Views
753
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
dBSPL
USAF Doubles F-15EX Request in Fiscal 2023, Reduces F-35 Buy
Replies
0
Views
499
dBSPL
dBSPL

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom