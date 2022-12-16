What's new

F-35B mishap and ejection - Forth Worth

Its normal. VTOL is no joke.

Also looks very salvageable. Looks like on a test flight. No serial numbers and thus not yet delivered to the Marines

1671160301419.png

1671160338715.png
 
GriffinsRule said:
Yes normal as in not something out of the ordinary. Jets crash pretty frequently esp when you have a new fighter, and in this case a new type of fighter (vtol variant).
When come to Chinese plane. slayer will not say in the same manner,. More like face saving comment from you for American poor QC.

Jet crashes often is not acceptable. Its troll of you trying to tell others it normal. 3-4 crashes a year is pathetic record.
 
It wasn't even a military owned plane.

www.flightglobal.com

F-35B crashes during vertical landing in Texas, pilot ejects

A US government aviator ejected from a Lockheed Martin-owned F-35B at ground level following a failed attempt at vertical landing.
www.flightglobal.com www.flightglobal.com
A Lockheed Martin-owned F-35B short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) fighter jet crashed during an apparent attempted vertical landing in Fort Worth, Texas on 15 December.


No doubt Lockheed Martin is trying to perfect this landing technique for the US and UK Governments

www.popularmechanics.com

U.K. F-35s Will Use Strange Rolling Carrier Landings

Royal Navy carrier jets will land differently than their American counterparts.
www.popularmechanics.com www.popularmechanics.com
The Royal Navy is currently testing a landing system that will allow its F-35B Joint Strike Fighters to fly farther and with greater payloads. The shipborne rolling vertical landing will allow F-35Bs to land on the U.K.’s new carriers with larger payloads
 
Then why 99% of "western experts" do not say same thing if same thing happens to Chinese or any other technology that is not related to them? Though personally I believe Chinese rate of crashes is far limited than western or American rates of crashes.
If same thing happened in China, so far a hundred articles would have been published making laughing stock of China.
 
Why do people dog pile the F-35 so much? Compared with other single-engines jets the crash rate is very low considering how many airframes have been performed. Don’t get me started on other STVOL jets either. Remember how notoriously unsafe the Harrier was?
 
All STVOL are unsafe.
 
If China ever released such footage, dont forget chinese media censorship
 

