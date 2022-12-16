F-35B mishap and ejection - Forth Worth

beijingwalker
Normal? do you mean we'll see something like this pretty frequently? on F-35 just crashed a couple of months ago.Its normal. VTOL is no joke.
Yes normal as in not something out of the ordinary. Jets crash pretty frequently esp when you have a new fighter, and in this case a new type of fighter (vtol variant).
When come to Chinese plane. slayer will not say in the same manner,. More like face saving comment from you for American poor QC.
Then why 99% of "western experts" do not say same thing if same thing happens to Chinese or any other technology that is not related to them? Though personally I believe Chinese rate of crashes is far limited than western or American rates of crashes.
All STVOL are unsafe.Why do people dog pile the F-35 so much? Compared with other single-engines jets the crash rate is very low considering how many airframes have been performed. Don’t get me started on other STVOL jets either. Remember how notoriously unsafe the Harrier was?
If China ever released such footage, dont forget chinese media censorshipThen why 99% of "western experts" do not say same thing if same thing happens to Chinese or any other technology that is not related to them? Though personally I believe Chinese rate of crashes is far limited than western or American rates of crashes.
If same thing happened in China, so far a hundred articles would have been published making laughing stock of China.