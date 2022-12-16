F-35B mishap and ejection - Forth Worth

GriffinsRule said: Yes normal as in not something out of the ordinary. Jets crash pretty frequently esp when you have a new fighter, and in this case a new type of fighter (vtol variant). Click to expand...

Then why 99% of "western experts" do not say same thing if same thing happens to Chinese or any other technology that is not related to them? Though personally I believe Chinese rate of crashes is far limited than western or American rates of crashes.If same thing happened in China, so far a hundred articles would have been published making laughing stock of China.