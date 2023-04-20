F-35A China's Greatest Threat

​

The study, published in the Chinese language journal Modern Defence Technology, analysed the threat levels of various US military aircraft in different stages of a penetrating counter air operation at a range of distances from China’s coastline.​

The researchers found that while both the F-22 and F-35 fighter jets posed a “significant” threat to Chinese defences at all stages of the operation, the F-35A was likely to be a more versatile and capable aircraft in any potential conflict in China’s home waters.​

The team – led by Bao Junchen from the National University of Defence Technology in Hefei, Anhui province in eastern China, and the PLA’s Unit 31649 based in the southern province of Guangdong – recommended a two-prong approach to counter the threat.​

Looks like Pierre Sprey and Air Power Australia will not be able to help this time.If the F-35 is a threat in Asia, it will be a threat everywhere else.