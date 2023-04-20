F-35A China's Greatest Threat

Looks like Pierre Sprey and Air Power Australia will not be able to help this time.
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/science/article/3217545/f-35-tops-chinas-threat-list-beating-older-f-22-military-study
A comparison of US jets by Chinese military scientists has shown the F-35 to be a greater threat in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait than the older F-22, which is still generally regarded as the world’s most powerful stealth aircraft.
The study, published in the Chinese language journal Modern Defence Technology, analysed the threat levels of various US military aircraft in different stages of a penetrating counter air operation at a range of distances from China’s coastline.
The researchers found that while both the F-22 and F-35 fighter jets posed a “significant” threat to Chinese defences at all stages of the operation, the F-35A was likely to be a more versatile and capable aircraft in any potential conflict in China’s home waters.
The team – led by Bao Junchen from the National University of Defence Technology in Hefei, Anhui province in eastern China, and the PLA’s Unit 31649 based in the southern province of Guangdong – recommended a two-prong approach to counter the threat.
If the F-35 is a threat in Asia, it will be a threat everywhere else.