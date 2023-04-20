What's new

F-35A China's Greatest Threat

Looks like Pierre Sprey and Air Power Australia will not be able to help this time.


A comparison of US jets by Chinese military scientists has shown the F-35 to be a greater threat in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait than the older F-22, which is still generally regarded as the world’s most powerful stealth aircraft.​
The study, published in the Chinese language journal Modern Defence Technology, analysed the threat levels of various US military aircraft in different stages of a penetrating counter air operation at a range of distances from China’s coastline.​
The researchers found that while both the F-22 and F-35 fighter jets posed a “significant” threat to Chinese defences at all stages of the operation, the F-35A was likely to be a more versatile and capable aircraft in any potential conflict in China’s home waters.
The team – led by Bao Junchen from the National University of Defence Technology in Hefei, Anhui province in eastern China, and the PLA’s Unit 31649 based in the southern province of Guangdong – recommended a two-prong approach to counter the threat.​
If the F-35 is a threat in Asia, it will be a threat everywhere else.
 
gambit said:
We know it is a badly failed platform. :D
 

