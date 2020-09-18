What's new

F-35

Storm Clouds Gather Over F-35B Lightning As United Kingdom Prepares Defense Review

Bronk said he thought the 138-aircraft target was an “aspiration unlikely to be funded,”

Reports in the British media last month suggested that the United Kingdom may only buy 70 F-35Bs, rather than the 138 aircraft originally planned.

50% cut !!!!!

Storm Clouds Gather Over F-35B Lightning As United Kingdom Prepares Defense Review

A reduced force of F-35Bs looks increasingly likely and could free up funds for the Tempest future fighter.
Greece Is Buying French Rafale Fighters In Light Of Tensions With Turkey

The Greek prime minister has outlined a major arms package for all three services, with new warships also being on the shopping list.
The Greek decision to opt for the Rafale could signal the end of official interest in the F-35 Lightning II. In December 2019, Prime Minister Mitsotakis revealed that he would be discussing a potential purchase of the Joint Strike Fighter with U.S. President Donald Trump during a visit to the White House the following January.
 
The focus is Tempest, at multiple levels it offers more than what the F35B brings to the UK. This has been on the cards for some time, and for once the UK MOD is making the right decision! We are not likely to have more aircraft carriers than the 2 we have and the procurement pipeline will have enough units to meet those needs.
 
