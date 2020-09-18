Storm Clouds Gather Over F-35B Lightning As United Kingdom Prepares Defense Review
Bronk said he thought the 138-aircraft target was an “aspiration unlikely to be funded,”
Reports in the British media last month suggested that the United Kingdom may only buy 70 F-35Bs, rather than the 138 aircraft originally planned.
50% cut !!!!!
A reduced force of F-35Bs looks increasingly likely and could free up funds for the Tempest future fighter.
