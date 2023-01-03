F-35 to get new radar, the AN/APG-85, in massive upgrade initiative

Meanwhile,the first operational US AESA radar using GaN MMIC was built by Northrop Grumman (2018). The first operational (2020) AESA fighter radar with GaN MMIC is the APG-79(V)4 for USMC F/A-18 C/D manufactured by Raytheon. Typically, the Pentagon looks at capabilities vs cost of fleet wide replacement before operational deployment decisions are made. We aren't going to throw away our first generation AESA radar simply because the next best thing is available.



You speak as if the US was waiting on the Swedes to bring GaN to her shores. Besides the key differentiator for the AN/APG-85 is NOT the GaN module but it's new ability to perform co-operative target detection and tracking. Which means a gaggle of F-35's equipped with AN/APG-85 becomes a multi-static airborne radar with the ability to detect LO aircraft that relies on shaping within its area of coverage - of course, the effectiveness depends on the orientation and the spread of F-35's within the coverage area.