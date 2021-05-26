F-35 Sale to U.A.E. Imperiled Over U.S. Concerns About Ties to China
I guess this must be part of Iran Deal non-disclosed parts.
GCC is doomed, it's a matter of time of USA final backstabbing.
World cheap oil is running out, it's a matter of years.
May 25, 2021 9:24 am ET
WASHINGTON—U.S. spy agencies in recent weeks watched as two planes belonging to China’s People’s Liberation Army landed at an airport in the United Arab Emirates and unloaded crates of undetermined materiel, according to U.S. officials who have seen the intelligence.
The transport flights, along with other signs of nascent security cooperation between Beijing and the U.A.E., a major U.S. ally in the Gulf region, have alarmed U.S. officials and cast fresh uncertainty over a multibillion-dollar sale of advanced U.S. weapons to the Emirates, the officials said.
www.wsj.com
