What's new

F-35 Sale to U.A.E. Imperiled Over U.S. Concerns About Ties to China

BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
789
-1
438
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
F-35 Sale to U.A.E. Imperiled Over U.S. Concerns About Ties to China
May 25, 2021 9:24 am ET

WASHINGTON—U.S. spy agencies in recent weeks watched as two planes belonging to China’s People’s Liberation Army landed at an airport in the United Arab Emirates and unloaded crates of undetermined materiel, according to U.S. officials who have seen the intelligence.

The transport flights, along with other signs of nascent security cooperation between Beijing and the U.A.E., a major U.S. ally in the Gulf region, have alarmed U.S. officials and cast fresh uncertainty over a multibillion-dollar sale of advanced U.S. weapons to the Emirates, the officials said.
Click to expand...
www.wsj.com

WSJ News Exclusive | F-35 Sale to U.A.E. Imperiled Over U.S. Concerns About Ties to China

Signs of nascent security cooperation between China and the U.A.E., a major U.S. ally in the Gulf region, have alarmed U.S. officials and cast fresh uncertainty over a multibillion-dollar sale of advanced U.S. weapons to the Emirates.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com

I guess this must be part of Iran Deal non-disclosed parts.
GCC is doomed, it's a matter of time of USA final backstabbing.
World cheap oil is running out, it's a matter of years.
 
R

redtom

FULL MEMBER
Aug 2, 2020
544
-1
866
Country
China
Location
United States
BHAN85 said:
F-35 Sale to U.A.E. Imperiled Over U.S. Concerns About Ties to China

www.wsj.com

WSJ News Exclusive | F-35 Sale to U.A.E. Imperiled Over U.S. Concerns About Ties to China

Signs of nascent security cooperation between China and the U.A.E., a major U.S. ally in the Gulf region, have alarmed U.S. officials and cast fresh uncertainty over a multibillion-dollar sale of advanced U.S. weapons to the Emirates.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com

I guess this must be part of Iran Deal non-disclosed parts.
GCC is doomed, it's a matter of time of USA final backstabbing.
World cheap oil is running out, it's a matter of years.
Click to expand...
Next time an Emirati will be deemed a threat to the US for going out with his left foot first.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom