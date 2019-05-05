F-35 racked up a 28:1 kill ratio at recent Red Flag exercises

F-22Raptor
The writers noted that the F-35 is doing well in deployments and has racked up “a 28:1 kill ratio at recent Red Flag exercises in Nevada.” More than 380 F-35s are now flying with all three US services—the Navy recently having declared initial operational capability—and in 17 locations worldwide, the letter noted.
http://airforcemag.com/Features/Pag...to-Fund-More-F-35s-Discourage-Legacy-Buy.aspx