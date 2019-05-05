What's new

F-35 racked up a 28:1 kill ratio at recent Red Flag exercises

F-22Raptor said:
The writers noted that the F-35 is doing well in deployments and has racked up “a 28:1 kill ratio at recent Red Flag exercises in Nevada.” More than 380 F-35s are now flying with all three US services—the Navy recently having declared initial operational capability—and in 17 locations worldwide, the letter noted.

http://airforcemag.com/Features/Pages/2019/May 2019/Retired-Generals-Press-Congress-to-Fund-More-F-35s-Discourage-Legacy-Buy.aspx
Click to expand...
Against which type of US planes? Has it engaged the Raptor?
 
nahtanbob said:
28:1 implies some of the f-35s were shot down :(
Click to expand...
28:1 means that 2 divisions of enemy strength was decimated---.

Many a top tier pilots were possibly dead---and that would mean extreme fear in the enemy camp---.

Enemy pilots demoralized---possibly not fit to fight anymore---.
 
Didnt America say f35 was rubbish and f16 were outdoing it in combat. Didnt they say war on terror is won and war in Iraq was won. This is psychological war and everyone believes it here. It probably does has a good kill ratio but not as much as they make out
 
F-22Raptor said:
Another funding drama.and a competition between lockheed martin and boeing for contracts.
I mean it dose not carry that much ammo
In stealth mode it can only carry 6 aams
So
 
rambro said:
It will never get that chance, as intended by design *wink and serves as marketing purpose.
Click to expand...
sopwith camels.
boeing will discredit this ratio very soon keep your eyes and ears open.

sopwith camels.

And sir I can guarantee you that it can't kill that many sopwith camels in a single exercise .

ab bharrk itni marnee chahiye kay warra tau khaye
 
Many best minds of world is involved in F35 project. This is improving every day. I am not surprised about this kill ratio. F35 will further improve with passing time.
Russian fighters always proved as inferior in combat fights. Russian only talk big.
 
snow lake said:
Didnt America say f35 was rubbish and f16 were outdoing it in combat. Didnt they say war on terror is won and war in Iraq was won. This is psychological war and everyone believes it here. It probably does has a good kill ratio but not as much as they make out
Click to expand...
You are free to not believe and persuade others to take your side. The most important people are your air force's leadership. You need to convince them that the Americans are lying about the F-35.
 
