1) F-35 has poor T/W ratio => poor acceleration and climb

2) F-35 has tiny wings => poor turn

3) F-35 has poor maneuverability

4) F-35 is hopeless in dogfight

5) F-35 is too slow

6) F-35 can't loiter over the battlefield like A-10

7) Tank is not visible form quarter mile or less. For CAS you need to get in close, turn slow over the battlefield like A-10 something F-35 can't do

8) F-35 is a terrible bomber because it carry only 2 big bombs internally

9) F-35 is extremely expensive