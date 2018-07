Your assumptions are not logical because you have a false understanding of what is 'advanced'.Steel is not a more 'advanced' metal than pig iron. But a steel knife is.Radar detection produces these target resolutions...- Speed- Altitude- Heading- Aspect angleLet us take just altitude for now.Within the target resolution of altitude, there is the target resolution of granularity:Basically, when a target is at X altitude, how fine is the radar capability in displaying target altitude changes. Is it 10 meters? Or is it 1 meter? In other words, is the radar displaying only in 10 meters increment or in greater detail of 1 meter increment?If the J-20 radar can track 10 targets at 10 meters altitude resolution and the F-22 radar can track only 8 targets but at 1 meter resolution, which is more 'advanced'?A steel knife is a more advanced tool than of pig iron simply by virtue of material, but obsidian can be severaltimes sharper than steel...And obsidian is older than steel...So which is more 'advanced', the steel scalpel or the obsidian scalpel? Dr. Green is effectively saying that the obsidian scalpel cuts at thelevel, a granularity that no steel scalpel can match.The issue is not merely functionality butabout theof those functions.In combat, if the J-20 is designed as an interceptor as many believes, the quantity (10 targets) should take a higher priority over quality (10 meters resolution). For the F-22, it is reputed to be an aerial 'sniper', so emphasis was placed on quality (1 meter resolution) over quantity (8 targets). So which is more 'advanced'?Yours is a grossly simplistic assumption that just because something is new, it must be 'better'.