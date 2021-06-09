F-22 Sunset Begins in 2030 - Raptor is Retiring

Mk-313 said: The fact that military decided to retire F-22 but keep F-16s just boggles my mind. Click to expand...

foxhoundbis said: Speals mostly the total failure of the F-22 that was supposed to replace the F-14, F-15, F-111's fleets. Click to expand...

foxhoundbis said: As U can see it was a total failure for all US aircraft labelled Generation V. Click to expand...

Its harder to maintain a Ferrari than a VW Golf.they have different purposes, f-16 is meant to be cheap and versatile. the f-22 is an air superiority fighter meant to operate in contested airspace. the f-16s carry out the bulk work after air superiority is achieved.yeah.. this was never the intent. it was always supposed to be produced in low volume for a specific purpose.Its like how you don't train your whole army to be special forces, only a small subgroup of specialists.why do you guys write this dumb stuff, does anyone actually doubt the ability of the f-22 in achieving air superiority?The reason its being retired early is b/c #1 there is a new fighter that is set to be introduced and there are more f-35s set to be inducted. #2 its expensive to maintain as the airframe ages, and there are far more cost effective proposals, not to mention its ability to operate in contested airspace are projected to diminish as air defense systems get more sophisticated(which is why there is a 6th gen air superiority fighter in development).