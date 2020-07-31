What's new

F-22 / F-35 5th Generation jets | News & Discussions.

Lockheed delivers final F-22 Raptor

Lockheed Martin of Bethesda, Md., and the U.S. Air Force recently announced the delivery of the 195th and final F-22 to the U.S. Air Force, completing the fleet of the fifth-generation stealth fighter, winner of the 2006 Robert J. Collier Trophy. The National Aeronautic Association, in bestowing the prestigious award, made particular note of the Raptors prowess: Raptor pilots achieved an unheard of 80-to-1 kill ratio against Red Air opponents during a large-scale exercise, and scored 100 percent direct hits with air-to-ground weapons.

Lockheed delivers final F-22 Raptor
 
Lockheed delivers final F-22 Raptor

Lockheed Martin of Bethesda, Md., and the U.S. Air Force recently announced the delivery of the 195th and final F-22 to the U.S. Air Force, completing the fleet of the fifth-generation stealth fighter, winner of the 2006 Robert J. Collier Trophy. The National Aeronautic Association, in bestowing the prestigious award, made particular note of the Raptor&#8217;s prowess: Raptor pilots achieved an unheard of 80-to-1 kill ratio against &#8220;Red Air&#8221; opponents during a large-scale exercise, and scored 100 percent direct hits with air-to-ground weapons.

Lockheed delivers final F-22 Raptor
Thanks Martian.

The Pratt & Whitney F135 is an afterburning turbofan developed for the F-35 Lightning II single-engine strike fighter. The F135 family has several distinct variants, including a conventional, forward thrust variant and a multi-cycle STOVL variant that includes a forward lift fan. The first production engines are scheduled to be delivered in 2009.

VarianF135-PW-100 : Used in the F-35A Conventional Take-Off and Landing variant
F135-PW-400 : Used in the F-35C carrier variant
F135-PW-600 : Used in the F-35B Short Take-Off Vertical Landing variants

Components
Compressor: Axial 3 stage low-pressure compressor, 6 stage high-pressure compressor
Combustors: Short, annular combustor
Turbine: Single stage high pressure turbine, two stage low pressure turbine

Performance
Maximum thrust: 43,000 lbf (191.35 kN) max, 28,000 lbf (124.6 kN) intermediate
Specific fuel consumption: 0.886 lb/(hr·lbf) or 250 g/kN·s (w/o afterburner)
Thrust-to-weight ratio: 11.467

This thread is about the f-135 you can compare with other aircraft engine or talk about it.

Do not troll!


http://www.google.com/imgres?hl=en&biw=1280&bih=830&gbv=2&tbm=isch&tbnid=9bn3QEtFyZaBKM:&imgrefurl=http://www.f-16.net/f-16_forum_viewtopic-t-15654.html&docid=Tmc9TqXNwDgX3M&imgurl=http://www.f-16.net/attachments/f135_660.jpg&w=1200&h=547&ei=nH_iT8O0HZCg8gS_9e2FCA&zoom=1&iact=hc&vpx=144&vpy=485&dur=778&hovh=151&hovw=333&tx=243&ty=88&sig=111680034869420250971&page=2&tbnh=82&tbnw=180&start=24&ndsp=28&ved=1t:429,r:0,s:24,i:180
 
Combat Engine Demo Plan Troubles F135 Supporters.

Guy Norris/Los Angeles and Jen DiMascio and Graham Warwick/washington

General Electric and Rolls-Royce's decision to abandon their fight for an alternate engine to power the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter finally put an end to a long, politically charged battle with incumbent Pratt & Whitney. Or did it?

No, the GE-Rolls F136 is not rising from the dead. But a U.S. Air Force demonstrator program, in which GE, Rolls and Pratt are competing separately to develop fuel-saving propulsion technology for combat aircraft, could conceivably produce an alternate engine sized for the JSF as early as 2020. That possibility has sent jitters through Pratt and its allies on Capitol Hill.

The issue surrounds the adaptive engine technology development (AETD) program, a new effort that is rapidly gaining traction within the Pentagon because of its potential to save up to 25% in fuel burn over state-of-the-art engines. The Pentagon&#8212;which actively opposed the F-35 alternate engine plan for five years&#8212;supports the initiative run by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and sees it as a key part of an energy-saving strategy to keep the Air Force's annual fuel use below 2.4 billion gal.

Sensing the longer term threat, Joseph Lieberman (I-Conn.), the senator most associated with the moves to counter the F136, is leading efforts to limit any possible impact of AETD on the F-35. But Lieberman, who leads the Senate Armed Services air-land subcommittee in charge of tactical aircraft, says he will not stop the Pentagon program aiming to develop engines that vastly improve fuel efficiency.

Despite these reassurances, according to insiders, military planners are taking a dim view of what they consider political attempts to emasculate the evolution of U.S. combat engine technology for the benefit of an incumbent manufacturer. However, of more concern to Pratt is that Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton Carter&#8212;a past critic of the company's F135 program&#8212;is thought to have asked AFRL to outline provisional schedules for making a production-standard engine available as early as 2020. This is well within the extended procurement schedule of the F-35, and early enough to make a significant impact on the production run of the F135.

Yet the Air Force officially downplays any suggestion of either linking the AETD directly to the F-35 or accelerating its development to make it a possible contender before the early 2020s. Testifying to Congress earlier this year, Steven Walker, deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for science, technology and engineering, said the official target for AETD is for &#8220;follow-on final design, engineering manufacturing development [EMD], and ground and flight-test qualification of a production-ready engine early in the next decade for integration into legacy and future aircraft systems.&#8221;

The Pentagon has requested $214 million for the AETD in fiscal 2013. Lieberman would not divulge the details of the subcommittee's just-completed draft of the fiscal 2013 defense authorization bill, but says he is trying to &#8220;put some parameters&#8221; around the program. &#8220;I'm going to do everything I can, not to stop this program, but to make sure that it doesn't become a second engine, because that would be a waste of taxpayer money.&#8221;







The F135-PW-600's FADECs will shift the motor's operating parameters, (vane positions, pressure ratio, fuel flow, nozzle ratio, etc) to provide extra 'power' to spin up the LiftFan during STO or VL situations. When you extract additional power from the engine's exhaust gasses for the LiftFan when engaged to the Low Pressure Turbine, the engine must compensate. You can't get rotational energy for the extra fan without giving up some thrust from the main engine. 'Bleeding' high pressure air from the core compressor will also lower the engine's power; not as much air is being moved through the combustion chamber, or out the rear nozzle.

Say you extracted 100% of the 'power' from the exhaust gasses of a turbine engine, you'd have a turboshaft engine that makes HP not Thrust. All the power from the hot gas is taken up by the turbine, the result is a hot breeze from the exhaust but no 'push'. The 'push' was internal against the turbine blades (sometimes called buckets) and converted into rotational HP to drive something else (like a prop, rotor-head, or transmission). You may notice in a high by-pass ratio engine, there are many low pressure turbines needed to extract LOTS of HP to turn that huge fan up front. As a result the fan of such engines give most the thrust, and the core's thrust is limited due to the turbine extracting so much power from the exhaust stream.

Now on to the F135-PW-100/-400
 
F-35 failure forces countries to reconsider contracts
15 March, 2012

American military top-brass met with foreign officials overseas this week after growing problems with the US Air Forces F-35 program has caused a handful of nations to consider terminating their contracts with the States to purchase warplanes.

Ongoing incidents onboard the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets have caused the US Air Force to suspend the program themselves several times as of late, and with other countries lined up to purchase the planes at roughly $200 million a pop, malfunctions, delays and growing costs are raising more than just a few eyebrows.

From Sydney, Australia on Thursday, US Air Force Major General John F. Thompson, deputy Joint Strike Force Program executive officer, told reporters that the military vowed to see no further delays in the F-35 program that has so far been marred with mishaps.

General Thompson reassured representatives from Britain, Australia, Turkey, Canada, Denmark, Norway, Italy and the Netherlands this week that, despite consistent concerns, he was confident that the program would see no further flukes. That decision came after Canada announced that it was considering the cancellation of an order of 65 warplanes; Japan, who intended on ordering a few dozen themselves, said they were also considering pulling out.

"We have been given the adequate time needed to execute the program, explained General Thompson. "There was plenty of lively discussion on affordability and production. What we pledged today was to maintain a very open line of communication."

Despite investing $382 billion in its F-35 program, the US has continued to encounter setbacks along the way. Last year the Air Force suspended operation of its fleet of 20 Joint Strike Fighters after they experienced malfunctions, and that was already the third time the program was put on hold. With the Pentagon publicizing last month that the US was going to postpone its own plans for a fleet of 179 F-35s citing budget concerns, now other countries are considering the same.

On top of technical and mechanical problems, countries considering purchasing the planes cite growing costs as a big issue. The US decided to momentarily move aside its plans for nearly 200 planes saying it would save the Defense Department over $15 billion, but now that decision is proving disastrous for others. Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the aircraft, said that the postponement will only put a higher price tag on the cost of the plane, which isnt good for potential purchasers. Even still, US officials say that future roadblocks will be rare from here on out.

"I am absolutely confident that we will get where we want to go," added Thompson, reports Reuters. "But from a procurement standpoint, it's up to each partner to decide what they want to procure and how much they want to procure to address their capability gaps."

Both Britain and Australia have confirmed that they will wait until a later date before formally signing off on the acquisition of the fleets they had in mind. In the end, however, the US says the still expect to sell more than 700 of the jets overseas within the next decade.

F-35 failure forces countries to reconsider contracts &mdash; RT
 
The f-35 gets an unfair rap because of how public it's development has been. People tend to question its capabilities based on the painstaking process involved in developing it, without any benchmark or relevant comparison to work with. The public has never been this involved in a fighter development, how do we know if the same problems did not plague the f-15, f-16, and f-18 developments? They turned out as the premier aircraft of their era.

The insight into stealth development is even more limited than that of conventional aircraft, thanks to the secrecy employed by the Americans. The Russians and Chinese are only now just beginning down that path and we may yet found out, building stealth aircraft is no easy feet. Developmental hurdles and budget overlays are a part and parcel of R&D and military projects. But they tend to take place behind closed doors and never come to light, but due to the involvement of so many nations, nothing remains secret about the f-35.

Now if the Pak-Fa and J-20 inductions take place without a hitch in a matter of few years and those aircraft are performing up to expected standards, then one may have a leg to stand on as far as the criticisms of the f-35 are concerned. Until that point, it just seems as if everyone is trying to push aside American military tech superiority, simply because it has become too boring to have the US at the top spot...people like change and are always ready to believe in the underdog, no matter how far fetched the possibility...naturally then the f-35 symbolizes the new world perception of everything American: a superpower at the end of its reign, even if all the real objective indicators tell otherwise.
 
F-35 defeated in air combat simulation
September 7, 2011

Part of the presentation showed a computer simulation which calculated that the F-35 would be consistently defeated by the Russian-made SU-35 fighter aircraft. The defeat calculated by the scenario also showed the loss of the F-35's supporting airborne-early warning and air-to-air refueling aircraft. The technology in the SU-35 will also see its way into growth upgrades of other SU-fighter variants used by countries like Indonesia, India, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The Russian-made T-50, PAK-FA low-observable fighter now in development is expected to be much more lethal than the SU-35 in air-to-air combat against the U.S. made F-35.

Independent air combat analysts from Air Power Australia have also stated that the F-35 is not capable of facing high end threats; that what will be delivered (if it ever arrives) will be obsolete; and that the F-35 is not affordable or sustainable.

http://www.f-16.net/news_article4416.html
 
F-35 defeated in air combat simulation
September 7, 2011

Part of the presentation showed a computer simulation which calculated that the F-35 would be consistently defeated by the Russian-made SU-35 fighter aircraft. The defeat calculated by the scenario also showed the loss of the F-35's supporting airborne-early warning and air-to-air refueling aircraft. The technology in the SU-35 will also see its way into growth upgrades of other SU-fighter variants used by countries like Indonesia, India, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The Russian-made T-50, PAK-FA low-observable fighter now in development is expected to be much more lethal than the SU-35 in air-to-air combat against the U.S. made F-35.


Independent air combat analysts from Air Power Australia have also stated that the F-35 is not capable of facing high end threats; that what will be delivered (if it ever arrives) will be obsolete; and that the F-35 is not affordable or sustainable.

F35 is having all sorts of problems. True. But it still will be better than old Flanker designs and F series. And I think they will rectify the problems even after the induction. It will not be the best aircraft but it will be good. Plus not many countries have Su27 or later versions.
I am saying this from start USA didnt want F35 be the best aircraft. They want it comparable or better than rest of world not as good as F22 :D
 
What does the f-35 has on its belly?


It contains a GAU-22, a four-barrel Gatling-type rotary cannon that spews death at 3300 25mm rounds per minute. This cannon was made especially for the F-35 and, according to General Dynamics Armament and Technical Products, is much more accurate than GAU-12/U &#8212; its classic predecessor. The latter, which uses five barrels, can fire at 4200 rounds per minute.

But why does the F-35B carry its optional cannon in a pod on its belly, you ask? Because &#8212; unlike the regular F-35A &#8212; this short take off and vertical-landing variant doesn&#8217;t have space inside its fuselage. Unfortunately, carrying this optional weapon reduces the stealth of this type of Lightning II, which is supposed to be one of its core strengths.
 
