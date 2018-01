I think the JF-17 has a much higher ceiling in terms of development (i.e. poor man's Gripen). The F-20 is basically at the end of the F-5, but it would have certainly been a better (technology) to fly through the 1990s and 2000s than the F-7P. I was told that the PAF was offered the manufacturing line for the F-20 in the early 1980s and then the Mirage F-1 in the late 1980s. I wish Pakistan at least took the latter, in the 1990s it would have had the chance to fit the F-1 with the RD-33.

Click to expand...