F-16XL:- A aircraft that would be the best replacement for Pakistani mirage 3-5

The General Dynamics F-16XL is a derivative of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, with a cranked-arrow delta wing.The F-16XL started out as the F-16 SCAMP (Supersonic Cruise And Maneuver Prototype)The original goal of the program was to be a quick project to demonstrate the applicability of supersonic transport technologies to military aircraft.[1] The big wing generated a lot of lift, and typical aerodynamic limitations of delta wings were overcome by the F-16's relaxed static stability. The F-16's electronic flight control system was tweaked to allow control at high angles of attack. The wing was also a big fuel tank which greatly increased range. The study went on for two years. The goal of the cranked arrow was to have a high sweep inboard panel for low drag at supersonic speeds, and a low sweep outboard panel to provide better handling and maneuverability at subsonic speeds.The main wing incorporated forebody strakes to enhance vortex generation for high angle of attack maneuverability, negative stability for improved subsonic lift and reduced supersonic drag. It was built around a 40-inch fuselage stretch. Both the large wing and fuselage stretch yielded a dramatic increase in range at all speedsThe wing and rear horizontal control surfaces were replaced with a cranked-arrow delta wing 120% larger than the original wing. Extensive use of carbon fiber composites allowed the savings of 600 lb (270 kg) of weight but the F-16XL was still 2,800 lb (1,300 kg) heavier than the original F-16A.Less noticeable is that the fuselage was lengthened by 56 in (1.4 m) by the addition of two sections at the joints of the main fuselage sub-assemblies. With the new wing design, the tail section had to be canted up 3°, and the ventral fins removed, to prevent them from striking the pavement during takeoff and landing. However, as the F-16XL exhibits greater stability than the native F-16, these changes were not detrimental to the handling of the aircraft.These changes resulted in a 25% improvement in maximum lift-to-drag ratio in supersonic flight and 11% in subsonic flight, and a plane that reportedly handled much more smoothly at high speeds and low altitudes. The enlargements increased fuel capacity by 82%. The F-16XL could carry twice the ordnance of the F-16 and deliver it 40% farther. The enlarged wing allowed a total of 27 hardpoints:* 16 wing stations of capacity 750 lb(340kg) each* 4 semi-recessed AIM-120 AMRAAM stations under fuselage* 2 wingtip stations* 1 centerline station* 2 wing "heavy/wet" stations* 2 chin LANTIRN stationsHowever, the "heavy/wet" stations interfered with up to four wing stations.:- Specifications (F-16XL number 2)General characteristicsCrew: One (XL #1) or Two (XL #2)Length: 54 ft 2 in (16.51 m)Wingspan: 34 ft 3 in (10.44 m)Height: 17 ft 7 in (5.36 m)Wing area: 646 ft² (60.0 m²)Empty weight: 22,000 lb (9,980 kg)Loaded weight: 48,000 lb (21,800 kg)Max. takeoff weight: 48,000 lb (21,800 kg)Powerplant: 1 × General Electric F110-GE-100 turbofanDry thrust: 17,100 lbf (76.3 kN)Thrust with afterburner: 28,900 lbf (125 kN):- PerformanceMaximum speed: Mach 2.05 (1,400 mph, 698 m/s)Cruise speed: 600 mph (268 m/s)Range: 2,480 nmi (2,850 mi, 4,590 km)Service ceiling: 50,000 ft (15,000 m)Rate of climb: 62,000 ft/min (320 m/s):- ArmamentGuns: 1 × 20 mm (0.79 in) M61 Vulcan (Gatling) gunHardpoints: 17 pylons with a capacity of up to 15,000 lb (6,800 kg) of payload (Note: stations 2-5 and 13-16 were split into groups, similar to the F-15E)