F-16s & F-15s are deployed to intercept Russian fighters

Belgian jets assigned to aintercepted Russian fighter jets while making low passes over a US Navy destroyer. Belgian F-16 Fighting Falcon multi-purpose fighter jets launched fromin Lithuania, where the air policing mission is based. They then intercepted a Russian aircraft - two Su-24 Fencer attack jets, a Su-27 Flanker air superiority fighter, and a Su-30 Flanker-C multirole fighter - over the, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer maneuvering in the Baltic Sea off the coast of Lithuania.The F-16s performed a safe and professional intercept. Air policing is a peacetime activity conducted 365 days a year on Alliance territory. Interceptions can be triggered when air traffic - civil or military - does not respond to the cries of air passengers. Images include GoPro and helmet shots of Russian jets flying over the USS Donald Cook.