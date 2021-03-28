5th delivery was made within the scope of the F-16 Structural Improvement Project
Within the scope of the F-16 Structural Improvement Project initiated by the Defense Industry Directorate, the structural improvement of the fifth F-16 Block-30 aircraft was completed and delivered to the Air Force Command.
In the statement made on the official Twitter account of the Defense Industry Presidency, "The structural improvement of the fifth F-16 Block-30 aircraft within the scope of the F-16 Structural Improvement Project initiated by our Agency has been completed and delivered to the Air Force Command." included.
Within the scope of the structural improvements carried out by TAI Strengthening works were applied on the body with the changes deemed necessary. After the Acceptance Test and Inspection activities, the final test flight was made by HvKK pilots, and the acceptance process of the first F-16 Block-30 aircraft was successfully completed. Thus, an important milestone in F-16 Structural Improvement activities has been completed.
The F-16 Structural Improvement Project, aimed to increase the structural life of F-16 aircraft, which are the main strike element of the Air Force, from 8000 hours to 12000 hours. Within the scope of the project, structural improvement of 35 unit F-16 Block-30 aircraft planned in the first stage.
source - www.savunmatr.com/savunma-sanayii/f-16-yapisal-iyilestirme-projesi-kapsaminda-5-inci-teslimat-h10141.html
Within the scope of the F-16 Structural Improvement Project initiated by the Defense Industry Directorate, the structural improvement of the fifth F-16 Block-30 aircraft was completed and delivered to the Air Force Command.
In the statement made on the official Twitter account of the Defense Industry Presidency, "The structural improvement of the fifth F-16 Block-30 aircraft within the scope of the F-16 Structural Improvement Project initiated by our Agency has been completed and delivered to the Air Force Command." included.
Within the scope of the structural improvements carried out by TAI Strengthening works were applied on the body with the changes deemed necessary. After the Acceptance Test and Inspection activities, the final test flight was made by HvKK pilots, and the acceptance process of the first F-16 Block-30 aircraft was successfully completed. Thus, an important milestone in F-16 Structural Improvement activities has been completed.
The F-16 Structural Improvement Project, aimed to increase the structural life of F-16 aircraft, which are the main strike element of the Air Force, from 8000 hours to 12000 hours. Within the scope of the project, structural improvement of 35 unit F-16 Block-30 aircraft planned in the first stage.
source - www.savunmatr.com/savunma-sanayii/f-16-yapisal-iyilestirme-projesi-kapsaminda-5-inci-teslimat-h10141.html