F-16 Rolls While SU-30 Crawls

Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
Check out the difference in how the SU-30 of the Indian airforce and F-16 belonging to the Pakistan airforce perform the same maneuver during their respective day occasion. The IAF uses it's SU-30s in what it calls vertical Charlie while PAF calls them Vertical Rolls.

IAF SU-30MKI performing vertical Charlie Rolls at the end of the flypast. (Max-3 Rolls)


PAF F-16 executing 12 High G Vertical rolls.


 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
The F-16 would fly circles around Su-30. There is no comparison here. Su-30 is a big fighter not as agile as the lighter F-16. Su-30 is a truck compared to F-16.
 
StormBreaker

StormBreaker

Nov 18, 2019
PAF is aggressive man
 
Myth_buster_1

Myth_buster_1

Mar 17, 2008
No dude, Su-30 with TVC is far more maneuverable then F-16. In modern air warfare its gonna be VERY rare for fighter jets to engage in dog fights.
 
StormBreaker

StormBreaker

Nov 18, 2019
TVC is overhyped shit tbh. All the power is lost leaving you vulnerable

Bhai, is thread ko focus aur procurement se pak rakho yar...
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
SAM routinely knock passenger airliners out of the sky. BVR air to air work the same way. They are dumb. No IFF. Best bet is gun battle dog fight.
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
Absolutely not. The TVC nozzle will enable Su-30 to perform certain maneuvers which in real combat are rarely used. The F-16 is a very agile fighter compared to Su-30. Maneuverability wise the F-16 obviously has a big edge.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
So how the TVC is an advantage then....I doubt they will have time to play around with TVC against a BVR missile traveling at around Mach-4.
 
