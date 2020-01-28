F-16 Rolls While SU-30 Crawls



IAF SU-30MKI performing vertical Charlie Rolls at the end of the flypast. (Max-3 Rolls)







PAF F-16 executing 12 High G Vertical rolls.

Check out the difference in how the SU-30 of the Indian airforce and F-16 belonging to the Pakistan airforce perform the same maneuver during their respective day occasion. The IAF uses it's SU-30s in what it calls vertical Charlie while PAF calls them Vertical Rolls.