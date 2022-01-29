What's new

F-16 of Pakistan Air Force

Loading Aim-9 Sidewinders On Pakistan Air Force F-16's, Sarghoda AB, 1980's (c).

1643489309983.png


The AIM-9 Sidewinder (where "AIM" stands for "Air Intercept Missile") is a short-range air-to-air missile which entered service with the US Navy in 1956 and subsequently was adopted by the US Air Force in 1964. Since then the Sidewinder has proved to be an enduring international success, and its latest variants remain standard equipment in most western-aligned air forces. The Soviet K-13, a reverse-engineered copy of the AIM-9, was also widely adopted by a number of nations.



An early picture of PAF F-16A block 15 #85724 parked at Sarghoda AB, currently known as Mushaf AB.


1643489119324.png



One Of The Pakistan Air Force's F-16s In Flight Over Florida Before Delivery In The Mid Eighties.

1643489218781.png
 
