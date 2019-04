F-16 Justification---WHY?---ISPR

I agree with it. There was no need to give any details. The could have answered the Yanks on official level on the use of F 16 once asked.



What ISPR should have done is to leak the video of the shooting down of the Su 30 without the voice recording, not to expose the pilot and any operational details in the voice recording.

F 16 is solved through independent means now. Please release the Su 30 kill by covert means, no need to get officially involved or give any news break or tweet. Unless ISPR needs to interact.

Click to expand...