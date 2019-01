Hauntingly beautiful. Do stunning, it looks like CGI. It is pure love. @Knuckles that's how the mythical Delilah seduced mythical Samson. For Samson to try and create his own Delilah, it would be the most disgusting act. But for PAF to create its own fighting falcon, it would be an act of ingeniousness. It is a mark of mental slavery that we fall in love with what others make, instead of trying to create something that others fall in love with.