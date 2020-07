America is a declining nation. They take things for granted for the recognition of their manufacturing standard. I dare to say a F-16 A build 30 years ago has better quality than a block 52 build in the 2010.



When comes to servicing, the good parts will be replaced by more newer but inferior spare which greedy American try extreme cost cutting with sub standard control



I dare to say a made in China fighter jets in current era has better quality than American build military hardware.

