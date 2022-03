F-15s for Egypt: “It took too long”

Such were the words of Gen. McKenzie, the CENTCOM commander, today.This comes as Egypt likely forgets about Russian Su-35s and orders 30 more Rafales with constant rumors of an F-16 armament package [ Check this ].Egypt had requested around 150 F-15 fighters in the 80s, as well as an undisclosed number of F-15Es at the beginning of the 21st century.It’s unclear how many F-15s Egypt is willing to acquire, at what costs and of what variant - that’s likely to be revealed soon.