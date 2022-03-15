What's new

F-15s for Egypt: "It took too long"

“...In the case of Egypt, uhh- I think we have good news, and that we are gonna provide them with F-15s, which was a long, hard slog...”
Such were the words of Gen. McKenzie, the CENTCOM commander, today.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1503756921383309330

This comes as Egypt likely forgets about Russian Su-35s and orders 30 more Rafales with constant rumors of an F-16 armament package [Check this].

Egypt had requested around 150 F-15 fighters in the 80s, as well as an undisclosed number of F-15Es at the beginning of the 21st century.

It’s unclear how many F-15s Egypt is willing to acquire, at what costs and of what variant - that’s likely to be revealed soon.
 
If they can fire AIM120Ds than nothing can be better than F15s and F16s for Egyptian airforce. If not , than Egypt could seriously look towards J10Cs and JF17block3s which will give them liberty to fire deep via PL15s. Russian jets wont be an option for most of the countries for the next few years because of serious sanctions.

Does Egyptian Rafales fire meteor ?
 

