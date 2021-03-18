What's new

F-15EX. The future of US air force manned combat jets. America's answer to J-16.

T-SaGe

T-SaGe

Feb 25, 2021
Turkey
Turkey
Isn't J-16 a derivated SU-30... I think the real story is that the F-15 frame, which continues to be developed even after 45 years, still maintains its ability to compete with rivalary countries' systems developed as its counterpart. Eagle and Flanker's struggle for nearly half a century is one of the greatest events in aviation history. New variants are still being developed and produced in both schools. Of course, J-16 also stands in a corner of this story as a wonderfully agile jet carrying SU genes.
 
