F-15EX Eagle II • Integrate-Test-Evaluation

F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets assigned to the 53rd Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and F-15C Eagle fighter jets assigned to the 123rd Fighter Squadron, Portland Air National Guard Base, conducted Integrated Test and Evaluation operations at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, on October 14, 2021. Airmen assigned to the 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, were also at Nellis to provide maintenance support for the aircraft.

Film Credits: U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus, Nellis AFB Public Affairs
 
